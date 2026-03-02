Holika Dahan 2026: Know Date, Time, Story, Significance

Advertisement

Holika Dahan 2026 which can also be called as Choti Holi comes before the main playful and colourful festival Holi. But this year people who perform this festival are in a lot of confusion as a lunar eclipse falls right before Holi, on March 3 due to which some people are going to celebrate Holika Dahan today and some people tomorrow.

Holika Dahan will be observed on the day of Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalguna. This is celeberated to honour Prahalad who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu being a demon king’s son. People celebrate the victory of good over evil with bonfires in the evening time.

It still has a very important place in Hindu culture as it is performed to burn away negativity and brings positive changes in life or surroundings. It makes sure that people burn away all their negative habits such as anger, jealousy, ego and bring positive habits into use with a lighter heart and humanly soul.

When will Holika Dahan be observed in 2026?

Holika Dahan 2026 will be observed on March 3 month of Phalgun by most of the people with some performing the rituals today. full moon night (Purnima) will be observed tomorrow. The Purnima timings are said start from 5:55 PM today and end at 5:07 PM tomorrow. Bhadra is divided into two parts and Bhadra Punchha times from 01.25 AM to 02.35 AM on March 3 and Bhadra Mukha at 2.35 AM to 04.30 AM. Lastly and the most awaited part of the day Holika Dahan Muhurat will be performed from 06.22 PM to 08.50 PM.

Why is it performed?

Holika Dahan is a ritual that is performed keeping in mind a very powerful mythological story of Hindus. The story includes a demon king named Hiranyakashipu who was completely blinded by ego and wanted to be worshipped as a god. The plot twist in the story is that his son Prahlada was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and even after being asked or requested by his father he didn’t give on his devotion towards Vishnu. After which Hiranyakashipu in frustration as he was unable to accept his child being a devotee of god being a demon’s son, plotted several ways to kill Prahlada but failed. One attempt was done by his sister Holika who had a boon that protected her from fire. So she attempted to kill Prahlada by making him sit on her lap in a burning pyre. She thought she would survive and he would perish. But devotion triumphed. The divine protection shifted to Prahlada, and Holika was burned instead. Prahlada emerged unharmed.