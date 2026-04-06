​History Made Beyond the Moon: Artemis II Crew witnesses Breathtaking “Orientale Basin”

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NASA on Saturday released the images of Moon’s entire Orientale basin with the tag line “history in the making”. It shows the Orientale basin, a huge crater on the far side of the Moon, which could not be seen from Earth. The Orientale basin has a thicker crust and many more impact craters.

This means the Artemis II astronauts have become the first humans to see and photograph the Moon’s entire Orientale Basin.

The photograph was captured during the crew’s ongoing lunar fly-around aboard Orion, which includes planned observation and photography of regions never visible from Earth.

The Artemis II crew include Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. The astronauts have been sharing images and described the strikingly unfamiliar appearance compared to near-side views. The Artemis II crew mission is the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, since 1972.

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After the launch of the mission, Nasa has been sharing the images of Moon and Earth taken by the astronauts on its Artemis II Moon mission.

Nasa is releasing a steady stream of stunning pictures of the Moon and Earth taken by the astronauts on its Artemis II Moon mission. This is the first time that digital cameras have been taken this far into space. Orion has 32 cameras and devices – 15 mounted onto the spacecraft and 17 handheld by the crew.

According to Nasa, the astronauts are using standard 10-year-old cameras, including the Nikon D5, as well as GoPros and smartphones.