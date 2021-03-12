Bhubaneswar: At a time when hundreds of devotees queued to light the lamps at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Shivaratri, what caught everyone’s attention was a woman was carrying a disabled girl on her shoulder and helping her to offer prayers. After the woman got tired, her husband took the divyang girl on his shoulder. Devotees were stunned to see the devotion of the woman and her husband in taking care of the disabled girl.

The differently-abled girl and the woman and her husband are residents of Andhra Pradesh but they are residing in Gautam Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The name of the disabled girl is Erama. She suffered from polio and became disabled when she was just 5 years old.

Her plight turned worse after she was married-off to a man when she was still a minor. However, her husband also dumped her. Since then, she has been taken care of by her brother and sister-in-law.

To fulfill her wish of going to the temple on Shivaratri, her brother and sister-in-law carried her on their shoulders. On their way to the temple, they took turns to carry her on their shoulders.

Not only to the temple alone but also her brother and sister-in-law carry her everywhere she wants to visit. It is hard to believe that such a brother and sister-in-law exist during this time when most of the people live a life of selfishness.

“This is God’s wish that she became what she is today and we take care of her thinking that this is the plan of God. It is our duty,” the couple said when contacted.