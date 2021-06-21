health benefits of eating raw tomatoes

Tomatoes are considered as fruits by Nutritionists and it is considered as vegetables by Botanists. Tomato can be eaten as raw other than cooked. Tomato has related many health benefits. Yet, we should always wash it properly before eating raw tomatoes.

Tomatoes are packed with lots of natural vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin A, C, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, and B7. It also includes folate, iron, potassium, magnesium, chromium, choline, zinc, and phosphorus. These vitamins and minerals are very good for our health.

Another important point is always try to eat tomatoes with its skin as the skin in tomatoes is very rich in phytochemicals which are important for our body.

Here are 5 reasons why you should include raw tomatoes in your everyday meals.

Tomatoes are good for skin and hair

Tomato in salad is a very good combination. We can also peel the tomatoes and use the skin as a mask on our face. The lycopene in tomatoes works well as a facial cleanser and refreshes your skin. The presence of Vitamin A in tomatoes is good for hair; it protects our hair from external damages as well.

Tomatoes are ideal for bones

Eating raw tomatoes is good for bones. The presential vitamin K, calcium, and lycopene in tomatoes is very good for repairing bones and strengthening as well as improving bone mass. Drinking Tomato juice can also significantly increase the presence of cell-protecting antioxidants.

Eating tomato controls blood sugar

Having too much sugar in the blood for a long span of time can cause serious health problems if it’s not treated on time. Tomatoes are a good choice for that as the presence of chromium helps to reduce blood sugar levels. So, diabetic patients should include tomatoes in their diet.

Tomatoes work on your immunity

A healthy immune system is very important for our health. It will protect us by creating a barrier and stop those invaders, or antigens, from entering the body. Tomatoes will make our immunity strong as it is loaded with vitamin C. This vitamin C can control the increase of stress hormones; it will also help our body to remain energized, and healthy.

Tomatoes help prevent several types of cancers

Tomatoes and tomato-based products can prevent several types of cancer. According to research, High levels of lycopene in tomatoes helps to reduce chances of developing several types of cancers like prostate, colorectal, and stomach cancer. The Lycopene in tomatoes is a natural antioxidant that works effectively to slow the growth of cancerous cells.

