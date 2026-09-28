Hatsun Agro MoU with SBI and Odisha to Establish 6,000 Dairy Farms

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Bhubaneswar: Dairy producer Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has struck a tripartite arrangement with the Government of Odisha and State Bank of India to roll out “Go-Dhan,” a program aimed at building up eastern India’s dairy supply chain.

Disclosed on Monday, 28 September 2026, the collaboration intends to set up over 6,000 dairy farms over the next three years, rolling out the project in phases to strengthen farm incomes and build a sustainable local dairy sector.

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The program directly targets 6,000 dairy producers across 15 districts in Odisha. Under the framework, farmers will receive structured entry to institutional credit and official support programs, directing capital into higher-yielding bovine breeds, enhanced cattle sheds, nutritional feeds, herd medical care, and mechanised farming equipment.

Financing under the project will tie into existing state subsidy programs, notably the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY). The company indicated that pairing these state incentives with bank funding will lower borrowing costs for participants looking to modernize or scale their herds.

Geographic expansion sits at the center of the strategy. R G Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, noted that the enterprise intends to localize both the production and procurement of raw milk entirely within Odisha. Developing this domestic capacity, Chandramogan explained, is structured to generate economic value for area farmers while generating enough volume to serve local buyers in Odisha alongside border markets across West Bengal and northern Andhra Pradesh.