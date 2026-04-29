Govt to Allocate 500cr for 4 Critical Mineral Processing Parks in Odisha, Gujarat, AP & Maharashtra: Details Here

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The Indian government has picked four states—Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra—for its new Critical Mineral Value Processing Parks. This move is a big part of the National Critical Mineral Mission and is supposed to build a strong homegrown processing industry. By choosing coastal states with port access, they’re making it easier to ship minerals both from within India and from abroad.

To get things going, they’ve set aside Rs 500 crore under the mission. Mines Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao, who has been in the news about these plans, made it clear that if India doesn’t set up its own processing chain, the country will just end up exporting raw minerals without adding any value here. That’s why top officials met with state governments on April 22, 2024, to lock in locations and push the setup into high gear.

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These parks will mainly focus on high-demand minerals like lithium and cobalt—the must-haves for EV batteries. The government wants to tackle this from two angles: first, getting raw materials through foreign acquisitions, like the five lithium blocks in Argentina that should start producing by 2029; second, building the infrastructure in India to process those minerals. They’re also looking for investment chances in Australia, Brazil, and Chile to keep the supply chain stable and cut down on imports.

The government feels confident about moving quickly, and the Mines Secretary expects real progress before the year is out.