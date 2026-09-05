Governor Kambhampati Meets President Murmu, Holds Talks on Odisha

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Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, during his ongoing visit to the national capital.

The meeting brought Odisha-related matters into focus, with the Governor and the President discussing issues linked to the state’s development and the welfare of its people. They also exchanged views on other matters considered important for Odisha.

Kambhampati is currently in New Delhi for a series of programmes and engagements with senior dignitaries.

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The meeting with Murmu came a day after the Governor met Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in the national capital. Their discussion covered Odisha’s development, governance and socio-economic welfare, along with the state’s developmental priorities and ongoing welfare initiatives.

The Governor and the Vice-President also discussed ways to accelerate infrastructure growth in Odisha and examined the implementation of various Central government welfare schemes in the state. The focus included ensuring that the benefits of such schemes reach people across Odisha.

Kambhampati had travelled to New Delhi on Thursday and is scheduled to attend various programmes and events during his stay. His engagements in the capital have included meetings with senior constitutional authorities.