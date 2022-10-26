Govardhan puja today: why Govardhan hill shrinking

Govardhan Puja is observed on the Pratipada tithi in the bright fortnight of the Kartika month every year. It falls on the next day of Diwali. In the Dwapara Yug, Lord Krishna had lifted the huge Govardhan hill just on his fingertip to save the residents of erstwhile Gokul from the fury of Indra Dev. Since then Govardhan festival is being observed. Govardhan parba is dedicated to cows.

On the occasion of Govardhan puja cows are worshipped. In Hinduism, cows are treated as mothers and very pious. Even in some texts, cows have been compared with Goddess Laxmi. This is because, like Goddess Laxmi provides wealth, cows also nourish mankind with its milk. It is believed that 30 crores deities remain present in the body of cows. Lord Krishna had first started Govardhan puja.

Here is the tale behind inception of Govardhan puja:

About 5000 years ago, the height of Govardhan hill was 30 thousand feet. However, presently the height of the same hill is only 25 to 30 meters. It is said that with each coming day, the height of this hill is getting reduced with the measurement of a fist. It is believed that the reason behind the declining height of the hill is due to the curse of a sage.

As per a legend, once great sage Pulastya was going along Giriraja Mountain. He was fascinated with the beauty of mountain Govardhan. Thus he requested Dronanchala, Govardhan’s father that he wants to take his son Govardhan to Kashi. He wants to establish in Kashi. Dronanchala became sad to hear this. However, Govardhan said the sage that he is ready to go with him but with the condition that wherever he will place him, he will get established there. Pulastya agreed to it.

Govardhan said that he is 2 yojana high and 5 yojana in width. How you will take me to Kashi, he asked. Pulastya said that with the help of his power got through worship, he will take him on his palm.

The sage and the mountain then set out for their destination. When they were going along Vrij dham Govardhan recalled that Lord Krishna has spent his childhood there. The Govardhan Mountain thought of a plan and increased his weight as he was placed on the palm of the sage. Pulastya placed Govardhan there only. Later he tried to lift but in vain. Soon the sage knew about the trick. So, he got angry and cursed Govardhan that the height of the mountain will reduce with each coming day. And since then the height is getting reduced every day.

In Hinduism, visiting Gobardha is regarded as virtuous. It is believed that if someone cannot visit the chari dham, and takes a circle of the Govardhan hill, he will earn the same virtue. The hill is spread over a patch of 10 km. However, one needs to travel about 21 km to make a circle of the mountain. It takes around five to six hours. The hill is situated in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.