Goddess Holds Thief Captive: Divine Miracle at Maa Khambeswari Temple in Sonepur, Watch

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Sonepur: In a mysterious incident that locals are calling a display of divine power, a youth who entered a temple to commit theft was found immobilized inside the shrine till morning.

Attempted Theft Turns into Miracle

The incident was reported from the Khambeswari Temple located at Delhi Market in Sonepur town, the district headquarter of Subarnapur district in Odisha.

According to sources, the youth entered the temple late at night with an intention to steal. However, he mysteriously failed to escape and remained lying motionless inside the temple premises the entire night. Devotees believe that due to the divine power of Maa Khambeswari, the thief became immobile like a statue.

Caught Like a Statue till Morning

The miracle came to light early in the morning when the temple priest found the youth lying inside the temple motionless. He immediately informed the temple committee.

After locals gathered, the youth allegedly became agitated and attacked the priest and committee members with stones and an iron rod.

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Attack on Priest after Locals Gather

On being informed, police reached the spot and overpowered the accused youth. He has been taken into custody.

Police Custody and Investigation Underway

Police said the accused is being interrogated at the police station and will be forwarded to court after interrogation. Investigation into the exact reason behind the incident is underway.

At a time when thefts from temples have become rampant across Odisha, this incident just ahead of the festive Dussehra season has become the talk of the town, with devotees hailing it as ‘Maa Nka Mahima’.

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