Girl from remote village tops in +2 Arts in Ganjam’s Sorada Block, watch

Berhampur: A girl from a remote village has topped in +2 Arts in Sorada Block of Ganjam district in Odisha. Hailing from a poor family from Baghalingi village under Sorada Block, the girl’s father is missing for the last few years. Despite all odds, she appeared in the plus two examinations and brought laurels to the village as she topped in Sorada Block.

Mamuni Gauda is a student of the Prakash Chandra Higher Secondary Women’s College in Sorada Block. Her village Baghalingi is about 7 kms from Sorada.

When Mamuni was 10 year old her father abandoned the family and since then missing. Following this, her mother took much pain to bring up Mamuni and her younger sister. She did tailoring work to financially support the family and to educate Mamuni and her sister.

Mamuni was admitted to Prakash Chandra women’s College. Seeing her interest for studies, the lecturers in the college helped her preparing for the exam. They knew someday Mamuni would bring laurels to the College. She has secured 530 marks out of 600 and secured 88 percent and topped in Sorada block.

Mamuni used to ride bicycle for 7 km daily to reach the college from her village. Besides she also attended tuition. She was a good student in the tuition and thus became successful, said her tuition teacher Banabasi Sahu.

Asked about her aim of the life, Mamuni said that she wants to become an administrative officer, Hence she wants to study graduation with Political Science honours. However, they are not so financially sound to finance Mamuni for Higher Education. Hence, they have sought help from the government for Higher studies of Mamuni.

Watch the video here: