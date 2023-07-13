Garbage collection vehicles of Malkangiri Municipality lie defunct

Malkangiri: Many of the garbage collection vehicles of Malkangiri Municipality are lying defunct and hence garbage collection has been stopped in as many as 19 wards of this town of Odisha.

To keep Malkangiri town clean and beautiful, battery-powered vehicles had been purchased with lakhs of rupees. Garbage was also being collected regularly in this vehicles. However, out of the total 20 vehicles as many as 14 vehicles went out of order one after one. And once a vehicle needed repair, it stopped working from the next day.

Hence, the garbage collection vehicles have now turned into garbage dump. These vehicles have been lying unused and unattended near the government bus stand for the last 5 to 7 months. Regular garbage collection from 19 wards of the town has been stopped. As a result, dissatisfaction of the people has come to the fore.

Malkangiri Municipality consists of 19 wards. There are 9 thousand houses under this municipality. The population of the town is around 40 thousand. More than 10 tons of garbage is generated from the town every day.

In 2021, the Municipality bought 20 battery-powered vehicles by spending Rs 30 lakh for collection of garbage. Its management was entrusted to self-help groups. The aim was to provide employment to women. From 7 am to 11 am, this vehicle collects garbage from house to house. However, then the vehicles went out of order one after one. Repair or purchase of new vehicles were not arranged. Hence, 14 vehicles out of the 20 are lying defunct. As a result, 28 women working in these 14 vehicles are now sitting ideal at home.

One vehicles had been engaged for 600 houses in the town. There were two women in charge of each vehicle. But the vehicles went out of order.

The sanitation system in the town is deteriorating day by day. Six vehicles were in working condition had the burden of picking up the entire town’s garbage. But now, for days, garbage is lying in some places. The vehicles are not being repaired. Hence, the people of the town. The government is spending lakhs of rupees for cleanliness. Despite this, there is no improvement in the sanitation system. The local people have demanded action in this regard.

When asked about it, the Executive Officer of Malkangiri Municipality said that there was an agreement between the Municipality and Mathil ITI to repair the vehicles. Vehicles that break down will be repaired by ITI trainees. They were informed after the vehicle broke down. Even, the ITI kids came and checked the vehicles. Yet, repair is yet to be done. Therefore, a letter has been sent to the Bhubaneswar head office to repair the vehicles somewhere else. Garbage collection will become normal after the vehicle is repaired.