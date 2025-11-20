Ganjam’s Bariapathara waterfall, a must-visit picnic destination; Know legend, facilities & ideal visiting time, watch

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Bariapathara waterfall is a breathtaking natural wonder that’s gaining popularity among tourists day by day. Also known as Barahi Pathara waterfall, this picturesque cascade is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers that is located in the Patrapur block of Ganjam district in Odisha.

What to see

The Bariapathara waterfall is the main attraction here, with water flowing down from the Mahendragiri hills onto the rocks, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Visitors can also explore the nearby Barahi statue, which is steeped in local legend.

The local legend

A legend is associated with this statue. It is said that in the past, local tribals went to the hill forest to hunt a boar (called Barha in the local language). They chased a boar, which later turned into a stone. Believing this to be a sign of divine presence, they later brought a statue from Srikakulam and installed it at this place. Even today, the people of this area worship the statue of Barahi.

The Nature Around

The journey to Bariapathara waterfall is as scenic as the destination itself. The road winds through a dense forest, offering stunning mountain views that are sure to leave you awestruck. The lush greenery and the sounds of nature create a tranquil atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.

When to visit

While the waterfall is open to visitors throughout the year, the best time to visit here is in between October to March. Sundays are particularly popular among tourists. So if you’re looking for a more secluded experience, plan your visit accordingly.

Facilities

Currently, the facilities at Bariapathara waterfall are basic. Tourists are advised to carry their own food, water, and other essentials. There are some local vendors and small eateries near the site, but options are limited. Basic accommodation options are available in nearby towns, but it’s best to plan ahead and book in advance, especially during peak season.

Tips and Precautions

– Be cautious while exploring the waterfall and surrounding areas, as the rocks can be slippery.

– Respect the local culture and traditions by maintaining the sanctity of the Barahi statue and surrounding areas.

– Avoid littering and help preserve the natural beauty of the site.

Getting there

Bariapathara waterfall is located in the Patrapur block of Ganjam district, near Berhampur. The nearest major town is Berhampur, which is well-connected by road and rail. Visitors can hire a taxi or take a bus to Patrapur and then proceed to the waterfall by a short drive or trek.

