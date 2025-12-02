Ganjam: Overbridge construction at Huma Chhaka drags on, lives at risk

Advertisement

Berhampur: The construction of an over bridge on the national highway in Humma Chhaka in Ganjam district of Odisha, has been stuck for five long years, causing immense hardship to locals and travelers. The delay has led to daily traffic jams, accidents, and even loss of life.

The over bridge, meant to ease congestion, has become a nightmare due to slow work. With one side of the road closed, vehicles are forced to use the other side, leading to chaos.

Humma Chhaka is a bustling hub with Asia’s largest dried fish market, attracting hundreds of traders daily. The area is also home to essential services like a post office, medical facilities, police station, and schools.

Residents are up in arms, demanding completion of the project. They claim that despite repeated requests, authorities have failed to act, and accidents continue to happen. In recent incidents, over eight people have lost their lives, and six have been injured.

According to locals, the delay is due to a dispute between Tata Power and National Highway authorities over shifting the power grid. The administration has called a meeting with stakeholders to resolve the issue. However, residents are skeptical and demand immediate action to complete the over bridge.

The situation has led to growing frustration among locals, who warn that if the issue is not addressed soon, they will be forced to take to the streets in protest.

