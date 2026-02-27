Ganjam couple’s vintage ride: Bride and groom return home in bullock cart, watch

Advertisement

Berhampur: In a rare occurrence, a bride and groom were seen returning home in a bullock cart after their marriage in Ganjam district, Odisha. Despite being in this modern age, where people usually use luxury cars for this occasion, the unique event has earned praise from various quarters.

Barsharani, daughter of Deoraj Pradhan from Kalamb village under Polsara block, recently married Shanishchar Pradhan, son of Pramod Pradhan from Samantrapally village under Kavisuryanagar block. After the ceremony, they rode a decorated bullock cart back home, much to the villagers’ delight. The video of this heartwarming scene has gone viral on social media, with many applauding the effort to keep old traditions alive.

The move has sparked nostalgia, reminiscent of the popular Odia film song ‘Rupa Shagadi Re Suna Kania,’ where actor Bijay Mohanty drives a bullock cart with actress Aparajita as the bride. The song, originally sung by Bollywood singer Mohd Aziz, seems relevant to this modern-day scenario.

Advertisement

In the past, when cars were scarce in Odisha, bullock carts were the norm for weddings. This Ganjam couple has beautifully revived that tradition, and people are loving it!

Watch the video here: