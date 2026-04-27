Fuel Sale Limits in Odisha: New Caps on Petrol and Diesel Amid Price Hike Rumors

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The landscape of fuel consumption in Odisha has undergone a sudden shift, amid speculation that petrol and diesel prices could jump by ₹20 to ₹30 a litre because of global tensions, people and businesses are rushing to fill up and stockpile. Though the Centre and state have adequate stock, There’s a real sense of panic currently amongst the consumers.

To keep things under control, oil companies have started rationing fuel across the state. You can only buy up to 50 litres of petrol and 500 litres of high-speed diesel at a time. These rules started as quiet instructions to dealers, but word spread fast once stations put up signs warning buyers, as The New Indian Express reported.

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What’s really causing all this? It’s the growing price gap between industrial and retail diesel. Right now, industrial diesel costs about ₹22 more than what you pay at the pump. That’s tempting big businesses to dodge the higher rates by buying from regular stations, leaving less for everyday consumers.

So, authorities have tightened surveillance. Dealers need to watch big transactions closely, and stations have been told to check CCTV footage for trucks or heavy vehicles trying to get around the 500-litre diesel limit. The idea is to keep the retail supply steady and stop big buyers from snapping up everything, which could create a fake shortage.

Despite the chaos and all the talk of price hikes, fuel supplies aren’t actually running low. Cities like Bhubaneswar are still getting their daily needs met, and officials say these purchase caps are a way to keep things orderly—not because there’s a real shortage.