Fruit Face Packs: Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Written By: Shahnaz Husain

Tired of trying market-based synthetic face packs that promise you glowing, smooth and radiant skin? Many of us feel cheated by using artificial products that show no result. Most of these skin creams, lotions, gels etc. are loaded with chemicals which can harm our skin in the long run.

However, a great alternative to your expensive beauty products in the market is fruit face packs which are quite effective, have no side effects and are cost efficient. The homemade fruit face pack is natural and easy to make so, which gives you clear, smooth and glowing skin with regular use. Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily.

Here are some fruit face packs that help you achieve a beautiful glowing:

Mango:

Mango is rich in Vitamins A and C, E and a host of skin rejuvenating formulas. Mango contains antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects on your skin. It softens, nourishes and brightens the skin.

Take 3 tablespoons Mango pulp and mix with one teaspoon each ground almonds, oats and lemon juice. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 to 30 minutes. Take slices of ripe mango. Mash it until it is smooth. Add one teaspoon full of multani mitti (fuller’s earth) and make a thick, smooth paste. Apply this paste to your skin around face and neck and wash it off after 30 minutes to get supple and glowing skin.

Ripe Papaya:

Papaya has so many benefits that it is used to be called “the food of the angels.” It is a rich source of antioxidants, like Vitamins A, C and B, folate and pantothenic acid, as well as minerals like potassium, copper, and magnesium.

Papaya contains papain, an enzyme, which helps to soften and remove dead skin cells, making the skin clearer and brighter. Mix 3 teaspoons ripe papaya with 3 teaspoons oats and one teaspoon each curd and honey. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with water. It softens the skin and adds a glow.

Alternatively mash few slices of ripe papaya until it is smooth. Add few drops of honey and lemon juice to make thick paste. Apply the paste on the face for 30 minutes and wash it off with fresh clean water. Take two pieces of papaya and one tablespoon of honey. Blend the papaya into a nice, smooth pulp and add the honey to it. Once you have gotten a thick consistency, apply the mixture on the face and wash it off with cold plain water after 30 minutes and apply moisturizer for glowing, radiant and supple skin.

Mix together one tablespoon each grated apples, ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Add oats to make a mixture that does not drip. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow, but also cleanses the skin and removes tan.

Banana:

Banana is one of the richest sources of potassium and also contains Vitamin C and B6, silica, potassium, and other nutrients. Banana is extremely nourishing for the skin, not only due to its vitamin content, but also because potassium helps to soften the skin. It helps clear hyperpigmentation and protects the skin from sun damage. It is a perfect ingredient for dry and sensitive skin.

It also tightens and tones the skin. Banana pulp can be added to egg white and one teaspoon honey. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Almond oil may also be added to the pack, especially during the dry winter season.

Alternatively you can take one banana, one tsp honey and few drops of lemon juice. Mash the banana and add honey and lemon juice to apply the paste on your face and other areas of the skin. Leave it and wash it off after 30 minutes. Avoid using lemon juice if you have dry and sensitive skin.

Apples:

Apples contain a wealth of vitamins and minerals. Apples are wonderful skin tones that help to tighten the skin and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. Apple contains vitamin C that helps build collagen. It contains powerful antioxidants and polyphenols that protect your skin from UV damage and ageing.

Apples also contain fruit acids, which have a powerful cleansing effect on the skin, removing dead skin cells. This helps to brighten the skin and gradually clear away blemishes, like dark spots. In fact, it helps to achieve healthy, glowing and youthful skin.

Raw apple pulp or apple juice can be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. Grated apple can be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Grate few slices of apple, with its skin removed and add a few drops of honey to make it a paste. Apply the paste onto your face and uncovered areas like hands, elbows etc. Wash it off with warm water after 30 minutes.

Alternatively Take one apple and few grapes and blend both apples and grapes to get smooth, soft paste. Apply it on face and open around face and let it dry in natural environment. Wash it with clean, fresh water and pat dry. If you have dry skin, do not use this remedy as vitamin C can dry out your skin further.

Pomegranate:

Pomegranates are a rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants. They have excellent benefits for skin care, as they help to moisturize the skin.

Pomegranate also helps to improve the skin’s moisture retention ability. Used regularly on the face, it can remove tan, lighten skin colour and also brighten the skin.

Pomegranate juice can be mixed with lemon juice in equal quantities and applied on the face. Rinse off after 20 minutes with water. Pomegranate peel can be dried and powdered and used in face packs. Mix two teaspoons each pomegranate peel powder and fuller’s earth (multani mitti) with enough rose water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off when it dries.

Grapefruit (Chakotra):

Both pink and red grapefruits are said to be rich in Vitamin A, carotene and lycopene. They are also rich in Vitamins C & A, as well as potassium and magnesium. Additionally they contain B-Complex Vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, copper and phosphorus. Like other citrus fruits, grapefruit also has a cleansing and toning effect on the skin. It is particularly good for oily and pimple prone skin. It reduces oiliness and also helps to reduce tan over a period of time. Grapefruit also helps oily skin problems like open pores and helps to tighten them. Mix the juice with oats to make a paste and apply on the face. Wash off when it dries. It helps to remove blackheads.