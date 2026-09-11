From Rs 46 Lakh Package to the Indian Army Uniform – The Story of Shardendu Tiwari

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In today’s world, where most young people are running behind a high salary and a luxurious corporate lifestyle, a 27-year-old youth from Lucknow chose a different path. His name is Shardendu Tiwari — and he proved that the biggest job in the world is to serve the nation.

Shardendu’s inspiration was right at his home. His father, Rajkumar Tiwari, served 36 years in the Army Service Corps of the Indian Army and retired as an Honorary Captain. Since childhood, watching his father in the Army uniform, a small dream was born in Shardendu’s heart — one day, he too will wear that same uniform.

He completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya and went on to get an Engineering degree from PEC, Chandigarh. His talent soon took him to where every engineer dreams to be. He was selected as a Cloud Engineer at Amazon with a massive annual package of Rs 46 lakh. Later, he was also selected at Airbus.

He had everything — money, comfort, and a settled future abroad. But his heart was somewhere else.

Despite facing failure and disappointment many times in his attempt to join the Army, his goal never changed. He did not give up. While others would have compromised with the high-paying job, Shardendu kept chasing his childhood dream — to wear the olive green uniform.

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And finally, his hard work paid off.

He completed his training from OTA, Gaya and was commissioned as an Officer in the Indian Army. During his training itself, he proved his leadership and discipline and earned the prestigious rank of Senior Under Officer.

The story of Shardendu Tiwari is a big inspiration for today’s youth. He teaches us that —True success is not measured by a big salary package, but by fulfilling your dream and serving your country.

He left Rs 46 lakh for the honour of the Tiranga. That is real patriotism.