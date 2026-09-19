From Bhubaneswar to Japan: OdishaSkills 2026–27 Launches Search for Team India Talent

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Bhubaneswar: Aspiring vocational and technical competitors in Odisha have until September 22 to apply for OdishaSkills 2026–27, the flagship talent showcase serving as the state’s launchpad for international craftsmanship honors.

At stake is a direct pathway through IndiaSkills and potentially a spot representing Team India at the 2028 WorldSkills Competition in Aichi, Japan.

Scope, Eligibility, and Disciplines

The competition spans 63 distinct skills categorized into six sectors, balancing traditional craftsmanship with high-demand contemporary technical fields.

Thirteen specialized modern disciplines make their debut in this edition:

Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft Maintenance Heavy Vehicle Technology

Heavy Vehicle Technology Software Testing

Software Testing Digital Interactive Media

Digital Interactive Media Jewellery Design

Jewellery Design Additional competitive areas featured in the lineup range from Bakery and Floristry to Smart Security Technology.

Eligibility is restricted to individuals between 16 and 23 years old. Applicants must be actively enrolled in or alumni of:

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Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) Polytechnics and diploma academies

Polytechnics and diploma academies Vocational and skill training institutes

Vocational and skill training institutes Engineering institutions and degree colleges

Institutional Framework

The initiative operates under the Odisha government’s broader ‘Skilled in Odisha’ framework, which focuses on aligning youth competencies with market needs and creating domestic and global job opportunities.

The statewide competition is organized collaboratively by:

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA)

Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) World Skill Center (WSC), Bhubaneswar

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) provides institutional support.

Candidates seeking entry before the September 22 cutoff can file applications via the central Skill India Digital portal at ⁠skillindiadigital.gov.in/india-skills-competition⁠.