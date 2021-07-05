Five health benefits of mint leaves

Mint leaves or Mentha are commonly used worldwide for making of green chutney to medicines.

Mint leaves are rich in phosphorus, calcium and vitamins like C, D, E and A. It is anti-inflammatory in nature. Mint can help us in reduce any inflammation in our stomach. It also can help relieve indigestion. In nutshell, mint is very good for our health.

Here are the 5 health benefits of mint leaves:

Treats stomach woes

Mint leaves are anti-inflammatory in nature.

It is the best option when your stomach gets upset or to aid digestion. Mint leaves have a calming and numbing effect. It can also treat headaches, skin irritation, diarrhoea, nausea, menstrual cramps and anxiety associated with depression. So, next time if you have a stomach ache, have a glass of mint leaves juice.

Boosts immune system

Mint is packed with a varied range of antioxidant properties that help prevent free radical activity. Mint leaves are also rich in vitamins like A, C, D,E. It is also rich in phosphorus; calcium. This all improves the body’s immune system. At the same time it protects our cells from any damage.

Gives you acne-free skin

Mint has a mild astringent agent that helps to tone our skin naturally. It also has an ability to clear off the dead cells, removes the dirt from the pores and transforms skin to a smoother, supple and well -hydrated tone. Mint can also retain the moisture in our skin by tightening the pores. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties play an important role.

Helps prevent allergies and asthma

Mint is one of the most beneficial herbs for treating asthma and dust allergies .This is mainly due to its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent called rosmarinic acid.

This agent can block allergy-producing compounds; also help people suffering from allergies and asthma.

A great remedy for the common cold

The menthol in mint contains an aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel. Thus, mint helps you with treating colds and breathing. Moreover, the antibacterial property present in mint can also help in relieving irritation caused by coughing. If you’re someone who always struggles with a horrible cold, try mint.

