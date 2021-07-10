Five amazing health benefits of Yogurt

Yogurt is a powerhouse of protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. This can enhance the gut microbiota. There are amazing health benefits that we gain from yogurt. It can offer protection for bones and teeth, it can aid digestive problems. Yogurt is also beneficial to improve cardiac health.

Here are the amazing health benefits of consuming yogurt :

Good for bones

Yogurt is a rich source of calcium. Having a bowl of yogurt every day can experience a 3 to 4 percent increase in bones. It’s also packed with protein and other nutrients. Thus, yogurt will not only maintain our bone density but will also strengthen them.

Aids weight loss

Yogurt is a food rich in protein. Studies suggest that yogurt can improve our metabolism. Therefore, it helps to burn more calories throughout the day and burn belly fat as well. It also keeps us satiated for a long time, so add yogurt to your diet to aid weight loss.

Good for gastric

The probiotics in Yogurt have a soothing effect that keeps our stomach discomfort at bay. Probiotics can fight the bacteria that cause gastric. This will give a boost to our immune system. Yogurt being a good protein source helps to improve our ability to properly digest food.

Good for Thyroid

The presence of iodine in yogurt can prevent thyroid. Iodine is an element that is very important for patients who have thyroid disease. The thyroid needs food rich in iodine to prevent its glands from becoming big -known as goiter. Have yogurt to treat yourself from thyroid.

Controls blood pressure

Yogurt has the ability to lower blood sugar levels. This is possible due to probiotics, which are good bacteria that help keep our body healthy and working well. Probiotics can improve our body’s ability to metabolize foods that contain sugar. yogurt Is also rich in protein, which is known for keeping our blood sugar levels under control.