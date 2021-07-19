Five amazing health benefits of onions

Onions or Allium Cepa is packed with vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, folate, and many other minerals. Onions are used in every dish we prepare, it is versatile in nature. Onions have many health benefits as it is a rich source of being nutrients and loaded With Antioxidants. Onions contain cancer-fighting compounds. It can also help Control Blood sugar.

Here are the 5 health benefits of Onion

1 Improves Heart Health

Onions are rich in antioxidants and contain compounds that fight inflammation; it helps in decreasing triglycerides and reduces cholesterol levels as well. Thus onions may lower heart disease risk. The rich amount of anti-inflammatory properties in onion may also help reduce high blood pressure and protect against blood clots in our body.

2.Contaisn Cancer-Fighting Compounds

The sulfur compounds and flavonoid antioxidants found in onions can help us fight against cancer. Onions are also rich in fisetin and quercetin. These properties are very much beneficial because they can inhibit tumor growth. The rich nutrient in onion is also involved in regulating immune health, collagen production, and tissue repair as well.

3.Helps Control Blood Sugar

Onions are also beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes, as it can help a person control blood sugar. The Specific compounds present in onions, such as quercetin and sulfur compounds, have ant diabetic effects. Since there are many beneficial compounds in onion, consuming them may help reduce high blood sugar in our bodies.

4.Boosts Bone Density

Strong bones protect our internal organs and provide support for our muscles. It also supports us in our participation in social activities. Thus having a strong bone density is important. Onions are rich in anti-inflammatory anti-oxidant flavonoids and that protect us from free-radical damage to the bone. Onions can prevent some of the osteoclasts from maturing and starting to break down bone. These are the mediators of the continuous destruction of bone

5.May Boost Digestive Health

Onions are a good source of fiber and prebiotics. This is necessary for optimal gut health. Thus, onions help boost digestive health and improve the bacterial balance in our gut and benefit our immune system. Onions are also containing a special type of soluble fiber called oligofructose; it promotes good bacteria growth in our intestines.