Five amazing health benefits of jeera

The Cumin, or jeera, is an integral part in Indian cuisine. It is a staple ingredient used in subzis and curries. Cumin is regarded as one of the oldest spices on the earth. Cumin is anti-inflammatory antioxidants. It has many health benefits. It can improve digestion, relieve nausea, and bloating as well as constipation. It can treat digestion and improve immunity as well.

Here are the 5 health benefits of Cumin seeds

Good for Stomach:

Jeera or Cumin seed is very beneficial for our stomach health. It helps in improving digestion. Jeera is beneficial if it is added to curries or if you drink Jeera water. The benefit is that it helps in secreting compounds such as carbohydrates, glucose and fat breaking enzymes that improve our metabolism. It also speeds up the process of the production of bile acids in the liver .

Treats Diabetes:

Jeera water is good for those patients who are suffering from diabetics. It can be drunk in an empty stomach by mixing jeera with water. Cumin water can stimulate the insulin production in the body. This helps the blood sugar levels. Jeera water especially in the morning cleanses our body effectively and keeps it hydrated. Jeera water can be drunk twice a day.

Improves Digestion during pregnancy:

Jeera water is best during pregnancy. It can reduce bloating, insomnia and flatulence. Additionally, the gas-relieving properties of cumin water can improve acid reflux in pregnant women. Jeera water can act as a stimulator for the enzymes which are required for digestion of carbohydrates and fats.

Boosts Immunity:

Jeera is a packed with potassium and iron. It helps in building up our immunity system. Jeera is also an antioxidant and has anti-bacterial properties. It can help in fighting off infection-causing bacteria. Jeera also has a variety of minerals like magnesium, calcium, etc. The presence of vitamins A, B, C is extremely helpful in various health related problems as well.

Good for skin:

Jeera is very good for skin. Drinking jeera water can rejuvenate our skin and gives that healthy glow. The rich amount of potassium, calcium, selenium, copper and manganese in Jeera is responsible for healthy skin. If you use a face pack of jeera water with turmeric it will gives you better results.