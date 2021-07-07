Five amazing health benefits of Bitter Gourd

Bitter melon (Momordica charantia) is also known as bitter gourd or Karela. It is associated with several impressive health benefits. The rich amount of nutrients in bitter gourd can help reduce blood sugar. It could decrease cholesterol levels, it may aid weight loss, and many more. Bitter gourd is cultivated around the world. Some countries also consider bitter gourd as a staple in many types of Asian cuisine.

Here are the 5 important health benefits of Bitter Gourd :

1.Good for Diabetics

Bitter gourd has anti-diabetic properties. One among them is charantin. It is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect. Bitter gourds also have an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or insulin. This has been shown to control diabetes naturally. Having a glass of karela juice would be beneficial for diabetes patients. This is because it has the ability to prevent sudden spikes in sugar levels.

2.Good for the Skin and Hair

Bitter gourd is a powerhouse of nutrients like Vitamin A and C, calcium, and antioxidants properties. The nutrients in bitter gourd can reduce ageing and fight acne and skin blemishes too. Bitter gourd juice adds luster to the hair and aids dandruff, hair loss, and split-ends. It also has the ability to treat various skin infections like ringworm, psoriasis, and itching.

3.Clears Kidney Stones naturally

A tiny, hard deposit that forms in the kidneys is often painful when passed. Including bitter gourd in your diet can be beneficial in riding off kidney stones by naturally breaking them down. It also reduces the high acid that produces painful kidney stones. Bitter gourd also improves cardiac health. It reduces LDL or bad cholesterol and decreases the risk of suffering a heart attack.

4.Combats Cancer

Bitter Gourd can boost immunity and prevents allergies and infections. But it’s most important to be included in the diet to cure cancer. Bitter Gourd works against cancer cells proliferation and stops tumor formation. It can prevent the risk of breast, colon, and prostate cancer. These diseases get significantly reduced after regular consumption of bitter gourd. One of the studies found that bitter melon extracts can kill certain cancer cells. Bitter Gourd can lower blood glucose levels, but larger and better-designed clinical trials are needed to fully support this use.

5.Weight Management

Bitter Gourd is extremely low in calories and is a great choice for those who want to lose weight and be slim. Bitter gourd contains low amounts of fat and carbohydrates. The nutrients in Bitter gourd can stop the formation and growth of adipose cells, the ones that store fat in the body. At the same time, it also improves metabolism, and the antioxidants help detoxify the body leading to the reduction in fat.

