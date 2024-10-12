Fish offered to Durga Maa at this pandal of Cuttack on Mahanavami, watch

Cuttack: There is a unique tradition prevalent in the puja of Alisha Bazar in Cuttack of Odisha. Here fish is offered to Durga Maa on Mahanavami during Durga puja.

While the festive fervour has gripped the twin city of Odisha Bhubaneswar-Cuttack huge crowd are not flocking to the pandals to witness the colourful decoration, light decoration and to get blessings of Goddess Durga. Most of the roads are jammed with people going to the pandals. The twin city is happy with the arrival of mother Goddess.

Jagatjanani Maa Durga is being worshiped by Alisha Bazar Puja Committee of Cuttack since long. Durgapuja tradition is very old in this puja mandap. A unique tradition is – here fish offered to Maa on Navami.

In 2000, Alishabazar Puja Committee built the third largest silver tableau in Cuttack city. The same had reportedly been made of more than 3.5 quintals of silver. For this outstanding work, Alishabazar Pooja Mandap was invited to participate in the International Trade Fair held at Pragmat Maidan, New Delhi. And to showcase the special art work of the silver tableau the committee exhibited a sculpture of Mother India along with a sliver tableau. This had earned highest appreciation then in the fair.

