First Lunar Eclipse of the Year Tomorrow: Timing and Impact on Zodiac Signs, Check Here

The first lunar eclipse of this year is set to be on March 3. This event is particularly significant as it will be the only one visible to India this year. The rare “Blood Moon” phenomenon is expected to occur alongside the total lunar eclipse.

During a Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon, blocking direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. However, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters and refracts some of the sunlight, casting a reddish glow on the Moon’s surface. This happens because the Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter-wavelength blue light, allowing longer-wavelength red light to pass through and reach the Moon, giving it a reddish hue in the night sky

The eclipse will be visible from multiple parts of India, including New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Patna. The eclipse will start at 3:20 PM, and is expected to conclude at 6:47 PM. The “Sutak” hour begins 9 hours prior at from 6:20 AM. Following rituals, temple doors will remain closed and religious activities are not conducted until the end of the eclipse period. Once the eclipse concludes homes and temples are cleansed with holy Ganga water.

Astrologers believe that the eclipse will affect the mind, thoughts and emotions of individual. Many may feel tensed, restless and anxious. So, it is recommended to remain calm and avoid making impulsive decisions.

Here is which zodiac signs may be impacted:

Cancer – As Cancer is ruled by the moon, people having this zodiac may feel the effects of the eclipse strongly. It is advised to avoid taking financial and property-related decisions. Take care of your mother’s health and practice restraint in speech. For remedial measures, offer water to Lord Shiva chanting “Om Namah Shivaya”.

Leo – Leo zodiac sign holders should practice special caution during the eclipse. Avoid making important decisions for 15 days. Control your expenses and maintain balance in your relationships thoughtfully. For remedial measures bathe after ending of the eclipse, donate to charity and worship Lord Shiva.

Virgo – For Virgo, the eclipse may affect individuals’ mental health. Avoid pessimistic thoughts and unnecessary expenditures. Do not rush in taking career-related decisions. For remedial measures, worship Lord Shiva, offer Wood Apple (Bela) leaves and chant mantras religiously.

