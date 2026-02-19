Feb 27 Amla Ekadashi: Fast for spiritual cleansing and divine grace

Advertisement

Amla Ekadashi holds special significance, as devotees can get Lord Vishnu’s blessings by observing this occasion. Amla Ekadashi is observed in the month of Phalguna, and there is special significance in worshipping the Amla tree on this day.

Its special benefits are described in the Puranas, which state that Lord Vishnu resides under the Amla tree.

The Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of the month of Phalguna starts at 12:33 am and ends at 10:32 pm on February 27. Therefore, according to the Uday Tithi, the Amla Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Observing the Amla Ekadashi fast is fruitful in getting the blessings of Lord Vishnu, as a result of which all sorrows and hardships are removed.

Amla trees are specially worshipped on Amla Ekadashi, as they are believed to be the abode of Lord Vishnu, according to the scriptures. The Puranas state that just looking at the Amla tree gets rid of problems, and touching it removes planetary defects. Whoever worships the Amla tree on Amla Ekadashi has all their difficulties removed, and the door of salvation opens.

While worshipping on this day, one should offer Amla as a fruit to Lord Vishnu, bathe the Lord in Amla juice, and offer Amla. This brings happiness and prosperity, and children are blessed with long life. It is believed in the Puranas that worshipping Amla trees on Amla Ekadashi is auspicious.

