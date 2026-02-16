Everything you need to know about planet Earth

Advertisement

Earth is currently 4.5 billion years old and is the fifth largest planet of the Solar System with a diameter of approximately 7,926 miles (12,756 km). The first four largest planets of the Solar System are Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

‘Earth’ was derived from old English and Germanic word which means “the ground” and is about 1000 years old. It is the only planet whose English word doesn’t come from any Greek or Roman mythology like other planets.

Earth is 150 million kilometers, which is one astronomical unit away from the Sun (Distance from Sun to Earth is measured in astronomical unit (AU). The light that Sun produces takes about 8 minutes to reach our planet, Earth.

Earth is surrounded by absolutely zero rings and has completed roughly half of its total lifespan, which is tied to the lifecycle of the Sun.

Know how Earth was formed, its structure, surface and atmosphere:

Formation

Earth formed from a giant, swirling cloud of gas and dust left over from the Sun’s creation. Gravity pulled this material together, causing dust and rocks to collide and stick together to form larger bodies. These rocks eventually merged, creating a hot, molten planet that cooled to form a solid crust. Earth was initially a chaotic, fiery ball before cooling down, with the Moon likely forming shortly after from a massive collision with another planetary body.

Structure

Earth is made up of four main layers, one inside the other. At the very center is the inner core, a solid ball made of iron and nickel. It is extremely hot. Around it is the outer core, which is made of melted metals that move like liquid. Above that is the mantle, the thickest layer, filled with very hot, soft rock that slowly moves deep under the surface. The outermost layer is the crust. It is thin compared to the other layers, but it is the part where we live.

Surface

Earth’s surface is always changing. Huge pieces of land, called plates, slowly move under the ground. When they push, pull, or crash into each other, they cause earthquakes and form mountains. The planet has volcanoes, valleys, plains, and high mountain ranges. About 71% of Earth is covered with water. Most volcanoes and the longest mountain range in the world are hidden deep under the oceans.

Atmosphere

Earth is surrounded by a layer of air called the atmosphere. It is made mostly of nitrogen and oxygen. This layer protects us like a shield. It gives us the air we breathe, controls the temperature, and blocks harmful rays from the Sun. It also burns up most space rocks before they hit the ground, which is why we sometimes see shooting stars in the sky.

Some facts about Earth:

Earth is the only known planet that supports life. While scientists continue to study planets like Mars and Venus, no other world has shown clear signs of living organisms.

Earth has the perfect combination of water, air, temperature, and sunlight that makes life possible. This balance makes our planet truly special in the solar system.

About 71% of Earth’s surface is covered with water, which is why it looks blue from space that is why it is called the “Blue Planet.”

Moreover, nearly all of this water is salty ocean water, and only a small percentage is fresh water that humans can use. This reminds us how precious and limited our freshwater resources really are.