Electricity grid substation in Shirtiguda of Kandhamal yet to become operational, watch

Baliguda: To bring permanent solution to the electricity related problems including low voltage issues in Baliguda sub division of Kandhamal district of Odisha, the state government sanctioned a 220/33 KV grid substation. Accordingly, work started in 2016 and it should be operational by 2018. However, though the said power grid work has completed it is yet to be operational. Here is a ground zero report on what are the hurdles on the way.

To improve electricity services and solve the low voltage problem in Baliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district a 220/33 KV grid substation was sanctioned by the state government. The site for this construction was finalised at Swarnapur in Sirtiguda panchayat under K Nuagan block of Kandhamal.

The work of the said grid was scheduled to commence from February 2016 and power supply from this grid was scheduled to start from 2018. However, the grid is yet to become operational.

The state government sanctioned more than Rs 102 crores for this. The people of Baliguda sub-division are anxiously waiting to see when this project will be completed. Power disruption, low voltage problem are frequent to the hilly Kandhamal district. Especially to the Baliguda. The area is surrounded by forest and hills. This problems continue across the year in every season.

The grid was supposed to end up power related issues in five blocks including Kotgarh, Tumudibandh, Baliguda, Daringbadi and K.Nuagan of Baliguda Sub division as well as the area coming under Baliguda NAC. More than 4 lakh people will get the benefit of uninterrupted Power supply from this grid. However, the substation grid could not be operational even though the deadline has passed. And hence, the power problem has not been solved. The local residents have demanded that this substation grid be made operational as soon as possible.

The substation is supposed to be electrified from Kesinga of Kalahandi district and the power supply should come through M Rampur. A total of 384 towers will be constructed between Shirtiguda of Kandhamal district and Kesinga of Kalahandi district to make this operational.

Out of this, 322 towers have been completed. The remaining 62 towers are falling inside Reserve Forest area. For this, the permission of the Central Forest and Environment Department is required which is yet to be received.

Reportedly, all other works of this grid project have been completed. The rest of the work is stopped only for the permission of the Central Forest and Environment Department.

Besides erection of the rest 62 towers, a 35-meter corridor will be constructed. Around 50,000 trees are required to be felled from the forests under Rampur range for the construction of corridors and towers. And hence the permission from the Central Forest and Environment Department has not been got yet.

Reportedly, the State Forest and Environment department can give permission if the reserve forest area is less than 40 hectare. However, since here the area is 135 hectare, permission from the centre is absolutely necessary.

Once this grid becomes operational, the people of five blocks of Baliguda sub-division and Baliguda NAC area will get proper electricity service. They no more will have to depend on the grid of Phulbani.

In Kandhamal district, electricity service gets disrupted for a day or two in case of even light rain or wind. And it affects every service, starting from education, health, transport, network services, and agriculture.

The hope that there will be improvement in the small and large scale industries after the grid is operational has started to wither due to the delay.

If there is inordinate delay in obtaining permission from the Centre all the equipment in Shirtiguda will be destroyed.

All the work by the state government for the grid has been completed, but the project is yet to become operational due to absence of the permission from the central government, Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar said.

Watch the video here:

Electricity grid substation in Shirtiguda of Kandhamal yet to become operational, watch