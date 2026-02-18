ECoR installs advanced safety systems in 1,975-metre Tunnel-7 on Khurda–Balangir rail line

Advertisement

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has installed advanced safety and monitoring systems in the 1,975-metre-long Tunnel-7 on the Khurda Road–Balangir railway line, marking further progress in one of Odisha’s key rail connectivity projects aimed at improving transport access across the state.

The tunnel, located between Purunakatak and Charichhak stations in Boudh district, has been equipped with modern safety infrastructure, including fire detection and suppression systems, ventilation arrangements, emergency communication facilities, and surveillance systems, to ensure operational safety and reliability.

The installed safety measures include high-capacity jet fans for ventilation to regulate airflow and remove smoke in case of emergencies, fire-fighting systems such as hydrants, hose reels, and fire extinguishers, and automatic emergency lighting systems with power backup to maintain visibility during power disruptions.

In addition, the tunnel has been fitted with linear heat detection systems to enable early identification of fire hazards, along with CCTV surveillance systems for continuous monitoring. Public address systems and SOS emergency calling infrastructure have also been installed to facilitate communication and emergency response, particularly in areas where mobile network connectivity may be limited.

Railway officials said the integrated safety systems are designed to meet prescribed railway safety standards and ensure safe passage of trains through the tunnel. Testing and commissioning activities are currently underway and will be completed before the tunnel is opened for regular operations.

Tunnel-7 is one of several tunnels being constructed as part of the Khurda Road–Balangir railway line, a strategically important infrastructure project aimed at enhancing rail connectivity between coastal and western regions of Odisha. The railway line passes through difficult terrain, requiring multiple tunnels and bridges to ensure continuous rail connectivity.

The Khurda Road–Balangir rail line is expected to significantly reduce travel time between several districts and improve accessibility to interior regions, including Boudh, Kandhamal, and Balangir. Improved rail connectivity is also expected to facilitate smoother movement of freight, supporting industrial activity, agriculture supply chains, and regional trade.

The project is part of broader efforts by Indian Railways to strengthen rail infrastructure and improve connectivity in underserved and remote regions, while enhancing safety and operational efficiency through the adoption of modern technologies.

The installation of advanced safety systems in Tunnel-7 reflects Indian Railways’ increasing focus on integrating safety-first infrastructure in tunnel construction, particularly in geographically challenging areas. Modern safety features such as automated fire detection, ventilation systems, and surveillance infrastructure are critical for ensuring passenger safety and maintaining uninterrupted rail operations.

Once fully operational, the Khurda Road–Balangir railway line is expected to play a key role in improving regional mobility, supporting economic development, and strengthening transport infrastructure across Odisha.

The project is also expected to contribute to greater integration of interior districts with major economic centres, enabling improved access to markets, employment opportunities, and public services.