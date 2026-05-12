ECI Approves 7,300 New Polling Stations in Odisha; Total Booths to Reach 45,300

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The Election Commission of India recently granted Odisha the green light to increase its polling stations—from 38,000 to about 45,300. Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan explained that this means 7,300 new booths will be established, making voting smoother and cutting down on wait times. They’re planning to send out a formal notice once the ECI sets the actual start date for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) according to a recent report by The New Indian Express.

What pushed this change? The ECI now wants to keep voter numbers at each booth capped at 1,200. Sure, the legal ceiling is 2,000, and Odisha usually kept things under 1,400, but the ECI told every state to tighten things up. So, booths with too many voters got split up, which led to this jump to 45,300 total.

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Even though elections in five other states slowed things down at first, Odisha is already up and running with their SIR prep. Three rounds of official training are done, and mapping for the revision is almost finished. By checking 2025 voter rolls against data from 2002 (they’re 95% through that process), about 9.8 lakh names have been dropped from the electoral list to make it more accurate.

With all these new booths, Odisha is hiring fast to fill remaining admin spots. Right now, there are 147 Electoral Registration Officers and 719 Assistant EROs, plus Booth Level Officers at every location. The CEO made it clear: logistics are in shape, and everyone’s just waiting for the ECI’s nod to start the revision.