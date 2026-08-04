Dy CM Singh Deo Reviews Jagatsinghpur Flood Situation, Assures Timely Aid to Victims

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Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Monday travelled through flood-ravaged pockets of Jagatsinghpur district, met affected residents in inundated villages, and later directed the administration to fast-track damage assessment and ensure relief reaches every eligible family without delay.

His visit began with inspections of flood-hit villages under Kostimallikpur Gram Panchayat and Poragadei Gram Panchayat in Tirtol block, where he assessed the ground situation firsthand. Accompanied by State Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Swain, Singh Deo interacted with local residents, heard their grievances and reviewed the relief measures already underway in the affected areas.

The field visit was followed by a high-level review meeting at Sadbhavana Sabhagriha in Jagatsinghpur, where the Deputy Chief Minister took stock of the district’s flood response with the District Collector and senior officials from various departments. Discussions centred on the condition of low-lying habitations, the impact of flooding across the district and the progress of rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

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During the meeting, Singh Deo instructed officials to undertake an immediate and comprehensive assessment of losses caused by continuous rainfall and flooding so that government assistance could be extended without delay. He emphasised that every flood-affected household must receive the benefits it is entitled to and said no eligible person should be left out of the relief process.

He also asked the administration to keep relief and rehabilitation work at the highest priority until normal life returns, assuring that both the Odisha government and the district administration would continue to stand firmly with the people through the crisis. The entire government machinery, he said, would remain on high alert to respond to any emerging situation.

Singh Deo is overseeing relief and rescue operations in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts under a responsibility assigned by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The Chief Minister entrusted him with supervising and strengthening flood management efforts in the two coastal districts on Saturday as Odisha intensified its response to widespread flooding triggered by incessant rainfall.

Minister Sampad Swain remained with the Deputy Chief Minister during both the inspection of affected villages and the subsequent review meeting, which focused on coordinating administrative action and accelerating assistance for people impacted by the floods.