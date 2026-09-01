Dwarka: How Lord Krishna’s Golden City Sank Into the Sea — the Mystery Lives On

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Centuries have passed since the time of Lord Krishna. But the name of Dwarka still lives on in scriptures and religious tales, keeping its mystery alive under the waves.

Have you ever wondered how Lord Krishna’s magnificent city of Dwarka finally merged into the sea? Today’s story is about this city that once stood proudly on the coastline.

Dwarka was a city of towering palaces, wide avenues, bustling markets, and roaring maritime trade. And yet, with time, the entire city slowly vanished from the pages of history.

Ancient mythological scriptures describe Dwarka as the capital city of Lord Krishna. It is mentioned in the Mahabharata, Harivansha purana, and Srimad Bhagavatam.

According to legend, after leaving Mathura, Lord Krishna established a new and secure city on the seashore for the Yadavas.

It is said that this city was not just a dwelling, but a major centre of trade, culture and governance. Merchants from distant lands arrived here via the sea route. The architecture and prosperity of the city have been described so beautifully that Dwarka is counted among the most celebrated cities of ancient India.

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But then came the aftermath of the Mahabharata war. The war ended, the Kaurava dynasty was destroyed, and Gandhari was drowned in grief over the death of her sons.

According to mythology, it was at this time that she cursed Lord Krishna — that just as the Kaurava clan was destroyed, the Yadava clan would also meet its end.

With time, disputes and conflicts began to grow among the Yadavas themselves. And slowly, the time came when Lord Krishna ended his incarnation.

Along with this, as per the mythological belief, after Lord Krishna’s departure from Earth, the end of Dwarka also began. It is said that the sea gradually swallowed the city. Along with the palaces, roads and mansions, the entire Dwarka disappeared beneath the ocean.

Centuries have passed since then. But the name of Dwarka still lives on in scriptures and religious tales, keeping its mystery alive under the waves.

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