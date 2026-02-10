Drushti Daan crosses 20,000 cornea collections, Governor calls it eye care milestone

Advertisement

The Drushti Daan Eye Bank in Bhubaneswar has crossed the milestone of 20,000 cornea collections, a development that is expected to bring sight to thousands of patients awaiting corneal transplants across the region.

The achievement was highlighted at a special programme where Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati congratulated the team and described the milestone as a reflection of the compassion and awareness among people in the state. He also urged citizens to pledge their eyes to help those suffering from corneal blindness.

Officials said the Drushti Daan Eye Bank (DDEB), located at the LVPEI Mithu Tulsi Chanrai campus in Bhubaneswar, has been working for over two decades to strengthen the state’s eye donation and transplant ecosystem.

According to the eye bank’s medical director, the milestone is the result of sustained efforts by the team along with support from the community. The institution operates on a hub-and-spoke model, with the Bhubaneswar centre acting as the hub and 10 hospital cornea retrieval programme centres functioning at district headquarters hospitals.

Advertisement

This system enables efficient collection, preservation and distribution of corneas, while also extending eye banking services to rural and semi-urban areas.

Established in 2003, the eye bank collected only 30 corneas in its first five years. Over time, it has expanded operations and is now counted among the top five eye banks in the country, reflecting steady growth in awareness and donation activity.

The milestone was described as a significant step forward for eye banking in eastern India, with partner organisations involved in the programme also being honoured at the event.

With thousands of patients still waiting for corneal transplants, officials said continued public participation in eye donation programmes will remain crucial to meeting the state’s growing demand for sight-restoring surgeries.