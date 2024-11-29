Dr. Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to 4 orphans of Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has extended helping hand towards four orphan brothers and sisters of Ganjam district.

Dr. Achyut Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, came forward to realize the bright future of the 4 brothers and sisters who were completely orphaned after their father and mother passed away.

Dr. Samanta has extended a helping hand to the 4 orphaned brothers and sisters of Nahatuthasahi in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district.

Their mother passed away a few years ago and their father passed away last September. Now they are living with their maternal grandparents.

After learning about them from the media, Dr. Samanta sent his representative to know the details of the incident. Later, he discussed with the KISS Foundation how they could be helped.

On the advice of Shri Samanta, an immediate financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 was provided and Rs. 5,000 will be transferred to their bank accounts every month for their living and studies. After knowing this, the orphans and the local people thanked Dr. Samanta.

In today’s selfish world, everyone looks after their own interests first. But there are still some people who serve selflessly. Among these selfless people is Dr. Achyut Samanta. ​​He has always helped the helpless. Here is another example of this.

Also read: KIMS National Conclave 2024 to be held tomorrow