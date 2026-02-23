Dola Purnima coincides with Lunar Eclipse on March 3: Here’s what you need to know

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is scheduled to occur on March 3, coinciding with Dola Purnima, a significant festival in Odisha. As a result, many people are concerned about the eclipse’s timing and the period of Sarva Moksha. Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Paka-tyaga’ or stopping the cooking and eating of foods as well as the worshiping of Gods and Goddesses, and performing puja rituals are prohibited staring from 6:20 am onwards till the complete mokshya.

The eclipse will begin at 3:20 pm and end at 6:47 pm.

After the eclipse, devotees can perform Dev Niti (puja rituals) after bathing post-6:47 pm, as suggested by Pandit Surya Narayan Rathasharma.

Exemptions have been made for patients, children, and the elderly, who are not required to follow the rules.

Advertisement

Regarding viewing the lunar eclipse or not, here is the prescription:

People born under the following zodiac signs are advised against it: Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, especially those with Ketu in their birth chart.

On the other hand, individuals born under Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Pisces can safely witness the eclipse.

Watch the video here: