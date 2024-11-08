Dokra artisans of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in crisis, watch

Dhenkanal: As many as 150 families earn their livelihood by making and selling brass items in Patrabhaga village of Saptasajya panchayat in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

This material has earned significant good name in the state as well as out of the state.

The state government built an artisan village for the development of Dokra artisans here. This would have made the artisans profitable by selling directly to the tourists. But the craftsman’s dream remains a day dream and yet to be fulfilled as the project is yet to be materialized.

Due to a difference of opinion among the Dokra artisans of the village, 40 families shifted to the Nua Sahi in Saptasajya. For many years, they have been living under temporary polythene shelters in a miserable condition. The original village is also still neglected. Living in broken, dilapidated houses, people have saved their hereditary occupation of Dokra.

It seems the country’s first Dokra Museum is limited only to announcements. In 2023, it was announced to establish the first Dokra Museum in the Nabjivanpur Artisan village of Saptasajya of Dhenkanal District Sadar Block. But even after a year, the Dokra Museum is not operational. Yet, this is not the end of the grief. The village does not have electricity supply now due to non-payment of arrears. Dokra artisans and self-help group women are unable to sell their goods.

Less than a year ago, the then Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Department Commissioner Rupa Roshan Sahu visited the Artisan village and announced that it would be the country’s first Dokra Museum. She said that a research center and a Dokra library would be set up for the development of vanishing handicrafts for Dokra artefacts. Persons doing research in the field of crafts will train Dokra artisans. Handicrafts from different states of the country including Odisha will be displayed here. She also said that the state government would provide financial and technical assistance. But the condition of the artisans did not improve as the project did not work.

Today, this artisan village has failed to attract the tourists who come to Saptasajya. However, the artisan have not lost their hope. The Dokra artisans have demanded the state government to implement the project soon.

The tourist destination Saptasajya is visited by ample number of tourists from the state and outside at different times of the year. The administration has made efforts to attract tourists towards Dokra items. Also, Children’s park, boating facilities and foxes, swans have been kept in the Artisan village premises to woo the visitors. But now neither tourists are coming here nor is the dokra industry spreading. Neither the artisans are sitting here doing the dokra items nor are the dokra items being sold and displayed. The boating system is broken. The park is full of stunted trees and grass. Self-help groups responsible for maintenance are not given any money.

On the other hand, the chief development officer of the Zilla Parishad said that all the arrangements for the museum have been completed. Arrangements will be made to attract tourists to Artisan Village. He said that the matter will be discussed with the District Collector.

Watch the video here: