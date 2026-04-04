Doctor’s Unselfish Act: Radha Padhi’s Organ Donation Saves Lives, Guard of Honor given, watch

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Bhadrak: In a remarkable display of selflessness, Dr. Radha Padhi, a 39-year-old government homeopathy doctor, donated her organs after her untimely demise, saving the lives of others.

A resident of Bhatpada Panchayat’s Sahadevdas Patna village in Bhadrak district of Odisha, Dr. Padhi was a beacon of hope and inspiration for her community. Working tirelessly at Sabarang Eroda, Bhadrak block, for three years, Dr. Padhi’s life was cut short due to a platelet disorder she had been battling since the age of 3.

Admitted to AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar on January 28, she succumbed to her illness, leaving behind a grieving family and community. However, her legacy lives on through her noble act of donating her liver, saving the lives of others.

Dr. Padhi’s philanthropic spirit didn’t stop there; she had previously donated her hair twice to cancer patients, showcasing her unwavering commitment to helping others.

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In recognition of her extraordinary contribution, Bhadrak police bestowed a guard of honor upon Dr. Padhi, a testament to her selfless service.

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