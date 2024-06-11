Divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati solemnized

Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: The divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the occasion of auspicious Sitalsasthi has been solemnized. Massive festivals were witnessed on this occasion mainly in Sambalpur of Western Odisha and Ekamra Khetra, the capital city of Odisha.

Sambalpur

In Sambalpur, on the last prahar of yesterday night the ‘hastagranthi’ ritual (tying of the nuptial knot) was performed. Today, Lord Mahadev is taking rest at the house of his in-law. And late in the night the newly married divine couple will set out for the city tour in a procession.

Reportedly, as many as 30 platoon forces have been deployed for security.

Yesterday night, the barat procession of Lord Mahadev was organised in almost all padas of Sambalpur. Dev Dev Mahadev was sitting on the palanquin in the attire of bridegroom.

In front of the bridegroom various troops of dancers performed dances to the tune of music. Everyone, starting from the devas to the kinnars (transgender) participated in this wedding procession. After the procession reached the house of the bride, the divine wedding of the God and Goddess was solemnized with performance of rituals.

Bhubaneswar

Similarly, in the Ekamra Khetra Bhubaneswar the divine wedding was celebrated with pomp and show. The marriage of the God and Goddess was completed at the midnight.

After the Bada Singhara Besha, the moving idol of Lord Lingaraj was taken to the bride’s place in a grand procession. The barat reached the Kedargauri temple along with the bridegroom. There, according to the rules, the marriage of the deva couple was performed in a grand manner.

The people from the bride side served the groom side with sweets like Rasgola and Chhena Barfi along with mango juice. The ritual of the tying of the nuptial knot was performed at the mid night. Today, after all formalities, the divine couple will return to their abode in the evening in a grand procession.