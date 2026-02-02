Dhenkanal: World famous Joranda Magha Mela continues amid devotional fervour

Advertisement

Dhenkanal district has come alive with spiritual enthusiasm as the world-famous Joranda Magha Mela is going on at the sacred Mahima Gadi in Joranda. Thousands of sadhus, saints, Mahima Dharma followers, and devotees have congregated at the pilgrimage site, making the atmosphere vibrant and devotional.

On the second day of the mela today, the sacred Jhada Dipa, which is the holy lamp, was lit for world peace and universal welfare. Along with this, the Akhand Dhuni, which is the eternal sacred fire, has been kept burning, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Devotees of Mahima Dharma from various parts of Odisha, along with tourists from other states and abroad, have also arrived to witness the seven-day-long spiritual congregation. The mela is known for its disciplined rituals and unique spiritual practises.

Earlier, a preparatory meeting was held at the Joranda Gram Panchayat office to ensure the smooth conduct of the fair. District Collector Pawan Kalyan presided over the meeting and sought cooperation from all stakeholders for the hassle-free execution of the mela. He emphasized proper lighting arrangements, security, sanitation, and publicity of the event.

During the meeting, Sarpanch Prashanta Kumar Rout read out the detailed schedule of the Joranda Magha Mela and informed about the estimated income and expenditure related to the fair.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for crowd management, security, and orderly darshan to ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees.

The Joranda Magha Mela, which began on February 18, will continue for seven days, showcasing Odisha’s rich spiritual heritage and attracting devotees from across the globe.