Dhenkanal Bara Takes Center Stage: April 7 Celebrated as World Bara Day, Watch

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Dhenkanal: The renowned Dhenkanal biribara has earned a special place not only in Odisha but also across India. To further popularize this iconic delicacy, April 7 is being celebrated as World Bara Day by government and private organizations alike.

Dhenkanal bara boasts a unique and delectable taste, thanks to its traditional recipe. The preparation involves combining rice, beeri (black gram), ambakasia ada (Mango zinger), onion, coriander leaves, raw chili, raw cumin, and bhrusanga leaves (curry leaf).

The black gram is ground into a powder, mixed with water and the other ingredients, seasoned with salt, and then fried to perfection in peanut or sunflower oil.

The use of black gram sourced from the riverbanks adds an extra layer of flavor to this beloved snack.

On World Bara Day, a diverse gathering of students, intellectuals, social workers, lawyers, journalists, politicians, and locals came together to savor the bara.

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The event was marked by widespread enthusiasm, with attendees expressing their delight in the traditional treat.

The celebration also saw a renewed push to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Dhenkanal bara, recognizing its unique cultural significance.

Watch the video here: