Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 47 Projects Worth ₹194 Crore in Sambalpur, Odisha

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked off a big development push in Odisha on Sunday, rolling out 47 projects worth ₹194 crore. The ceremony was pretty high-profile—Pradhan opened 16 completed projects and laid the foundation stones for 31 new ones. They’re spread out across the Naktideul, Rairakhol, and Jujumura blocks in Sambalpur district. Focusing towards lifting both rural and urban areas, touching a whole bunch of sectors.

The investment portfolio highlights a strong focus on community welfare and economic stimulants. Key highlights include:

• Healthcare: There’s a new Community Health Centre approved for Naktideul with ₹16.5 crore.

• Sports: They’re building a mini-stadium for ₹20 crore in Naktideul to encourage local sports talent.

• Tourism: An eco-tourism project at Bhima Mandali, tagged at ₹8.5 crore, aims to boost the local economy.

On top of that, Pradhan announced—as part of the Centre’s Aspirational Block programme—plans for irrigation check dams and a dairy drive, where CSR funds will help provide 100 cows to local farmers.

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When it comes to essential services and better connectivity, State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik set some clear targets. By March 2027, every one of 381 villages in the area should have safe piped drinking water. Plus, with Mission Power and PMGSY-4 schemes, 37 villages are set to join the national grid and get all-weather roads, making it easier for people in rural areas to connect with urban centers.

To wrap things up, the event focused on getting benefits straight to the people. Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya and Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar also graced their presence.

• Labor Welfare: Over ₹1.02 crore went directly to 154 beneficiaries through various schemes.

• Women’s Empowerment: 148 Self-Help Groups got revolving funds totaling ₹26.28 lakh under Mission Shakti and the Odisha Livelihoods Mission.

• Educational Support: The Minister handed over land pattas to educational institutions and recognized top Class X students, showing the government’s commitment to both education and land rights.