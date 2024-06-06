Devotees throng Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur on Savitri Brata today

Jajpur: Devotees were seen thronging to the famous Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur of Odisha on Thursday on the occasion of Savitri Brata.

Heavy crowd of devotees has been seen at the temple of Goddess Maa Biraja in Jajpur on the occasion of Savitri Brata today. Today is a special day for women.

Today, Maa Birja is giving darshan to devotees in the Savitri attire and for this a massive security has been imposed by the temple authority and the police and the district administration for orderly darshan of the devotees. On the occasion of the holy Savitri Amavasya, the shrine of Maa Birja became active due to movement of devotees.

The special rituals of the Mother Goddess Maa Biraja was completed since early morning. It is believed that if the married women observe this vow on this day, her husband would live long. That’s why in the morning women wear new sarees and stand in line for hours to have a glimpse of Maa Biraja. Despite scorching sunlight, devotees are standing in long queues to have a glimpse of Maa Biraja at the temple.

Policemen in plain clothes have been deputed by the administration while arrangement of queued darshan has been made for the devotees.

Due to her determination and chastity, Savitri was able to bring her husband Satyavan from the jaws of death. On this day, women wish their husbands a long and healthy life. They offer various types of fruits to the Goddess. Shades have been arranged by the temple administration for the orderly darshan of the devotees due to heavy sunlight.

On this occasion, the newly elected MLA of Jajpur constituency Sujata Sahu visited Maa Birja temple today. Like the general public, Sujata reached the temple and sought blessings for the people of Jajpur.

She joined at the water distribution kiosk opened by the Drivers’ Association and distributed curd water to the devotees.

Devotees will throng to the temple today throughout the day and various spiritual programs will also be organized in the temple premises in the evening.

