Deities in Puri Srimandira to wear winter clothes ‘Ghoda lagi’ on Odana Sasthi today

Puri: The deities in Puri Srimandira in Odisha will wear winter clothes today on the occasion of Odana Sasthi. More clearly, Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra to wear the famous ‘Ghada lagi besha’ today.

Yesterday, on the Panchami Tithi, after the night Chandanalagi ritual, the patani, ghoda, paaga, Khandua ghoda, Madan Mohannku Kabar, and Goddess Vimala, Sridevi and Bhudevi’s ghoda were done the aghibas in the Bhogamandap house.

Before this, the Bhogamandapa house received ‘Dhopakhala’ and a Chandua (canopy) was tied. After the Badasinghara Bhoga, the mailama ritual was performed followed by the Mahasnana.

Then the ‘jhina patani lagi’ ritual was done. Then after the ‘Sarbanga laagi’ the alati was done after paida, bidia and ghasama tohi.

Today, after the Sakaladhupa of Mahaprabhu, mailama ritual was done. The ghodas which had been done ‘adhibasa’ yesterday night after the Bhoga mandapa, will be taken to the Ratna Singhasana in a procession (patuara) amid sound of ghanta, with umbrellas (chhataa) and Kahali (musical instrument) after three times encircling (pradakshina) of the Badadeula.

On the Ratna Singhasana, after the paaga and ghoda laagi of the deities, Chha (six) murti alankara (ornaments) laagi will be done. Later, along with prasada laagi, bandapana will be done in the three baada.

According to tradition, the deities wear the ‘ghoda laagi’ until the day before Sri Panchami.

On Sunday, the deities wear ghoda of red colour, on Monday black mixed white ghoda, on Tuesday patia, on Wednesday blue, on Thursday yellow, and on Friday, white colour ghoda.

The deities wear the ‘ghoda’ to protect themselves from the cold in the winter.

Watch the video here: