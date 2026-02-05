Debashis becomes a millionaire by cultivating berry, becomes a role model for the youth, watch

Advertisement

Pattamundai: Young farmer Debashis is passionate about farming. He started berry farming for his family, which turned him into a millionaire overnight. Now, his family takes pride in his success as a farmer.

Debashis, from Sudhadia village under Pattamundai Municipality, achieved a golden crop with his own willpower. He cultivated a rare variety of berry on 3 acres of land, specifically apple berry and Miss India koli, initially for his family.

Debashis has become a role model for other young farmers. He harvests over 50 kg of berries daily and earns lakhs of rupees by selling 10 quintals of berries. His farm also produces mango, guava, lemon, flowers, vegetables, and honey, but berry farming has given him a special identity.

There’s huge demand for his berries in the market, selling at ₹100 per kilo. Encouraged by this, Debashis plans to expand his berry cultivation. Local intellectuals have congratulated him on his success, and his father, Vivekananda Samal, is proud of his achievement without government help or subsidy.

Vivekananda hopes his other sons will also excel in agriculture and set an example for others. The employees working in the orchard are happy to see the fruits of their labor.

