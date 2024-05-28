Daughter of daily wage labourer becomes +2 exam district topper

Rayagada: The daughter of a daily wage labourer has brought laurels to her district as she became the +2 Arts topper in Rayagada district. Meet Jharana Sahu, a student of the Triveni Gyana Mandir who surpassed all odds and earned this success.

Jharana is the daughter of Raghunandan Sahu from Bayapur area in Padmapur of Rayagada district in Odisha. He passed away last year in cancer. Her mother is a daily wage labourer who runs the family of three people including herself, Jharana and her younger son.

Jharana secured 499 marks in the +2 Arts examination and became the topper in her district.

Two years before she passed the Matric examination with good marks. She was dreaming for higher studies but then most of the low income of her mother as a daily wage labourer was being spent towards cancer treatment of her father. Accordingly, the family was not in a position to support Jharana financially to admit herself for +2 eduation.

However, at this juncture some of her relatives and well-wishers came up in her support. They requested the Triveni Gyan Mandir authorities to admit the meritorious girl in their institution. To her good fortune, the College authorities came forward to help out and she was enrolled for the +2 stream in Arts.

The poor girl took up much pain and studied well and today in the examination she became the district topper.

Talking to Kalinga TV Digital Jharana said that she wants to become an Indian Administrative officer.

While even now the poor family of Jharana is not in a position to provide her financial support for higher studies, her relatives and well-wishers have appealed Government to help out the girl for higher studies. Also, the Chairman of Triveni Gyan Mandir has sought both Government and private help for Jharana’s higher education.