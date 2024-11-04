Daspalla: Family struggling for livelihood as earning member becomes bedridden, watch

Daspalla: A family is struggling these days for livelihood as the only earning member of the family has become bedridden. Ashok Naik, the son of Dandadhar Naik of Burusahi village in Daspalla Block in Takera Panchayat of Nayagarh District in Odisha is remaining bedridden following a head surgery.

As per reports, a few months ago, Dandadhar’s younger son Ashok went to his brinjal plantation. It was raining and lightning then. Ashok fainted there due to unknown reason.

As he did not return from the plantation for long, the family members and the villagers searched for him. Finally they went to the brinjal plantation and saw Ashok lying there in an unconscious state.

The villagers then rushed him to the Daspalla Community Health Center (CHC). After Ashok’s primary treatment there, the doctor sent him to the Nayagarh District Headquarter Hospital.

Finally, Ashok was shifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment. In Bhubaneswar, the doctor asked him to go for a head surgery. His father arranged the money some from the BSKY card and the rest by pledging his land and gold, silver.

Finally, Ashok’s head was operated. But by that time, his health had completely deteriorated. Later, due to lack of money, Ashok’s family members brought him back to home. Since then he has become bedridden for which the family is struggling for even food.

After Ashok’s condition became miserable, it is becoming very difficult to get some food for his 3-year-old baby now. His family members are begging from the neighbours to feed the baby.

Ashok’s family is living in a wretched condition due to lack of money. The family has appealed to the government to provide him free treatment. If anybody wants to help Ashok here is the details.

Name – Rashmita Nayak

Account Number:- 42730100016255

IFC Code:- BARBOKUNJAB

BANK OF BARODA, KUNJABANGARH, DASPALLA

