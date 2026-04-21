Dalmia Bharat Foundation Opens 2 Residential DIKSHa Skill Centres in Odisha for Textile Training

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The Dalmia Bharat Foundation, which handles the Corporate Social Responsibility programs for Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Recently launched two new residential DIKSHA (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Training) centres in Odisha. You’ll find these centres in Katabada and Ghangapatna, both in Bhubaneswar, set up in partnership with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA). The whole effort zeroes in on the textile industry, which is booming right now thanks to Odisha’s rise as a major center for apparel manufacturing.

Together, these new centres are ready to train 900 young people every year, with most of the focus on teaching them how to be Sewing Machine Operators. DBF is putting energy into getting more women into the workforce—its past programs in Odisha have already managed around 60% female enrollment. What makes these new centres stand out is that they’re fully residential—DBF’s first, actually—so young people from really remote or neglected areas now have a better shot at solid skills training.

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They’ve ensured 100% placement support into the program right from the start, mostly by making “captive employment” deals. DBF has signed agreements with Sahana Clothing Company Ltd. and Armstrong Clothing Company Ltd. to make sure there are real jobs waiting for these trainees at the end. Plus, everyone who finishes the program gets a third-party certification picked by OSDA, so their training matches up with national industry standards.

The launch brought together important names, including Ashok Kumar Gupta, CEO of Dalmia Bharat Foundation, and key OSDA reps like Subasish Behera (DSDEO) and Sanjeev Pradhan (Joint Director). With these two new locations, DBF now runs eight DIKSHA centres just in Odisha. So far, the foundation’s trained more than 10,000 young people in the state and kept up a strong 78% placement rate.

Looking at the bigger picture, the DIKSHA program is a major part of Dalmia Bharat’s CSR projects across India, now operating 32 skill centres in 12 states. Across the country, the program has trained over 29,800 young people, focusing on quick training programs that lead directly to jobs. The goal is to help underrepresented groups grab real opportunities in the formal economy.