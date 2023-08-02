Daily labourer’s son from Odisha’s Puri dist succeeds in OAS

Puri: The son of a daily wage labourer has brought laurels to his village by succeeding in the Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) examination. Meet Prakash Parida from Baulapada village under Dhanua Gram Panchayat in Nimapada block in Puri district of Odisha. He has made it to the Odisha Civil Services examination by securing rank 240.

Following success of Prakash, it has been proved again that hard work never goes in vain. His parents are now convinced that happiness comes as the result of hard work. He has reached the pinnacle of success today. Yet, attaining this feat was not so easy. He has reportedly struggled a lot. As he does not belongs to a rich family he used to be a private tutor to get some money to prepare for the said examination. And his success story is now the talk of the town.

After this news spread in his village, there was a wave of joy all around. He has faced all the odds to reach this position. The low income of his father which was a hindrance on his way to success could not divert him from success, rather he found ways to attain this feat. His tenacity to stand on his own feet has given him success. And this has become an inspiration for others.

Prakash completed his primary education as well as high school education from the village school. Later, he did his graduation from the Nimapada Autonomous College.

Later, he intensified his efforts to realize his dream. He started private tuition for children from his college days. It was from the earnings of that tuition that he was able to support his family and spend for the competitive exams. However, he has said that even after this success, he will continue to educate children. The poor father is very happy with the success of his son.