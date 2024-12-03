Cuttack youth’s creative portrait of MLA Sofia Firdous with tea dust wins hearts, watch

Cuttack: A youth from Cuttack has come up with a creative portrait of Cuttack Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous with tea dust that has won hearts. This is surely a rare creation and a creative art.

We generally come across art drawn with brush and colours. However, there are artists who can go a little ahead by creating art works with unbelievable items. In Odisha we have seen talented youngsters have done miniature art works, pencil arts, chalk arts, sand arts etc. However, an art with tea dust is surely a new one for many.

Young Cuttack artist Manoj Kumar Sahu has prepared the unique art work. According to him it took him one day to make the art with 50 grams of tea dust.

Earlier also Manoj has created art works with garbage items.

The artist chose to draw a photo of young Odisha MLA Sofia Firdous who represents the Cuttack Barabati Assembly seat. The first time MLA has been in news since her election.

Manoj wants to present the art work to MLA Sofia Firdous.

Watch the video here: