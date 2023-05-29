Cuttack kid makes it to the India Book of Records

Cuttack: A genius two and half year old kid from Cuttack of Odisha has made it to the prestigious India Book of Records (IBR). The prodigy has been recognized and awarded by the IBR organization for his exceptional talent.

Shreyan Ray has been awarded by India Book of Records for his exceptional abilities. IBR conducted a test to verify the abilities of the kid and he came up with flying colours.

In the test the two and half year old kid successfully spoke A to Z alphabet with words, 9 colours, name of 17 vegetables, 14 transport related objects, days of the week,7 English rhymes, 2 Hindi rhymes, 20 body parts, counting numbers from 1 to 20, name of 12 fruits along with his introduction. His selection was confirmed by IBR on May 8th 2023 and later a certificate was issued.

Shreyan is the son of Bikram Pratap Ray, a senior software engineer in Netradyne and Sudipta Bhanja, a software engineer in TCS. The family originally hails from Rajendra Nagar in Madhu Patna area of Cuttack city. However, Shreyan lives with his parents in Bangalore.